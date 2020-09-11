Yellowbird Sauce

Serrano Hot Sauce

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

Yellowbird's most popular flavor to date, the Serrano Condiment has won over the hearts and souls of their fans with its perfect heat and picklish flavor that comes from the smooth blend of serrano peppers, cucumbers, and carrots. Crafted using real ingredients with no added preservatives or artificial anything. Yellowbird focuses on bringing out the flavor of the spicy peppers they use, rather than the heat, and slow cook their sauce to perfection. Use it on tacos, burgers, sushi, pasta, steak, fish, eggs, pizza, saladu2026 anything you can think of!