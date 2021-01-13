House Of Hackney

Serpentis Vase – Eucalyptus & Brass

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At House Of Hackney

While most vases are made to showcase the flowers within, in the case of SERPENTIS it's what's on the outside that counts. Painted in dusty green with brass accents, this intriguing ceramic design is detailed with five gilded serpents, slithering up to peek over the edge. For every order placed, House of Hackney will make a donation to Friends of the Earth's campaign to double the UK tree cover by 2045 - providing a natural defence against climate change as well as a home for wildlife. It's time for #MoreTreesPlease.