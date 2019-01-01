La Roche-Posay

Serozinc Face Toner Mist

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner Mist 150mlMattifying, soothing toning mist for oily and blemish-prone skin.SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORSpecifically formulated for oily, blemish-prone skin. A soothing and purifying toning mist with immediate anti-shine and pore tightening benefits. Use after cleansing and throughout the day to mattify skin and keep it feeling fresh. Skin feels clean all day.Instantly soothes oily, blemish-prone skinMattifying and pore-tighteningRefreshing sensationACTIVE INGREDIENTSEnriched with urified water, healing zinc sulphate (0.10%) and astringent sodium chloride (0.75%). Together, these three ingredients target blemishes, marks and excess oiliness, ensuring complexion feels fresh and comfortable all day.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDSerozinc has been through rigorous dermatological testing to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no preservatives, no parabens, no perfume, no alcohol, no colourants and no lanolin. It is 100% hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic (won't block pores).