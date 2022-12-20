United States
Burrow
Serif Coffee Table
$495.00$330.00
At Burrow
About this piece The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism. The soft radius of the edges creates a graceful silhouette that’s only achievable when working with solid wood. Just ten sturdy, dependable, and uncomplicated parts come together to create a table that’s perfectly proportional to the Nomad Sofa and King Sofa, but at home in any interior design scheme.