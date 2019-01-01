Serge Normant

Serge Normant Meta Luxe Hair Spray With Uv Protection, 7.5 Oz

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

Touchable hair is the envy of all. Serge Norman's award-winning Meta Luxe hair spray with UV protection provides all-day invisible hold in a sheer, non-flaking formula. Nepal and Tsunami extracts nourish and strengthen while UV filters protect the hair from color fading. Additionally formulated for touch-ups, it can be used throughout the day to freshen-up your style without causing build-up. Paraben-free, mineral oil free, and cruelty-free. To use: Hold bottle 10" from hair and spray evenly in a circular motion. Can be reapplied throughout the day and brushed out for a natural look. Brand Story Turning Dream Hair into a Reality