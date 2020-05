Rachel Comey

Serge Clog In Red

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Open toe clog from Rachel Comey. Crinkled patent leather with contrast piping at edges. Square toe. Wide criss-cross vamp. Padded footbed. Stained wood platform heel with rubber grips. • Leather upper • Wood / Rubber outsole • 2.25" heel • Made in Peru