Simon LeBlanc

Serenity Suite

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simon LeBlanc

SL Rose Soap Sage. Our own hand-crafted soap for the hands and body. Created in partnership with a soap artisan and made with the finest organic emollient oils, clay, silk and botanical extracts that bring luxurious, creamy lather. SL Rose Soap Ecru. Our own hand-crafted soap for the hands and body. Created in partnership with a soap artisan and made with the finest organic emollient oils, clay, silk and botanical extracts that bring luxurious, creamy lather. Daybreak Chocolate Bar by Simone LeBlanc x Valerie. Confections When night turns to day. Our dark chocolate bar created in collaboration with Valerie Confections studded with bits of her signature almond toffee, toasted almonds and fleur de sel. Packaged to match the exceptional quality of product, using minimal design to highlight the integrity of the ingredients. Selenite Rose Ritual Bundle by Simone LeBlanc. Hand built with care in our Los Angeles studio, this ritual bundle focuses on the power of Selenite and Rose. Revered for it's peaceful, calming effects, Selenite (names after the Greek goddess of the moon, Selene) is known as a cleansing and healing crystal that calms and lifts energy when coming in contact. Roses, an everlasting symbol of love, are hand dried by us and included as a nod to love - for oneself or another. Each Ritual Bundle includes tips on ritual use and process. Simone LeBlanc Paperboard Box. Fine oatmeal-hued cotton paper with a custom foil stamped logo, it can later be put to use as a catch-all around the home. Box Size: 7.75 x 3 x 3 inches