Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Astrid and Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
$167.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Astrid and Miyu
Need a few alternatives?
Astrid and Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
BUY
$167.00
Astrid and Miyu
Swarovski
Tennis Deluxe Women's Hoop Pierced Earrings
BUY
$90.49
$165.00
Amazon
Missoma
Ovate Hoop Earrings
BUY
$75.90
$138.00
Missoma
Ana Luisa
Ash Double Two Tone Earrings
BUY
$71.25
$75.00
Ana Luisa
More from Astrid and Miyu
Astrid and Miyu
T Initial Bold Pendant Necklace
BUY
$210.00
Astrid and Miyu
Astrid and Miyu
Dolce Beaded Necklace
BUY
$182.00
Astrid and Miyu
Astrid and Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
BUY
$154.00
Astrid and Miyu
Astrid and Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
BUY
£142.00
Astrid and Miyu
More from Earrings
Tessa Metcalfe
Earring No. 5
BUY
$1612.00
Tessa Metcalfe
wowshow
14k Gold Plated Hoops Chunky Open Hoops
BUY
$8.99
$11.49
Amazon
Astrid and Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
BUY
$167.00
Astrid and Miyu
Simone Rocha
Transparent Cluster Crystal Flower Single Ear Cuff
BUY
$117.00
$180.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted