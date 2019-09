Sweaty Betty

Serenity Culotte Jumpsuit

Information Looking for a jumpsuit that takes you from gym to gin? Well, you've found it right here. In our signature super soft draped fabric that travels perfectly, this 30-second outfit is the answer to holiday dressing. Lightweight jersey fabric is soft and comfortable High neck with keyhole back Relaxed fit with cropped culotte lengths Model wears size S and is 178cm/5'10" tall Style Code: SB4743 Colour: Black Cherry