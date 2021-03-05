Blondo

Serene Waterproof Slipper

$50.00 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60611621; Color Code: 001 With Blondo's AquaProtect® seal that guards leather against water, calcium and salt, the waterproof Serene slipper is perfect for wet winter wear. Leather upper with moc-toe detailing and synthetic faux fur lining, set on a cushioned insole and rubber outsole. Content + Care - Leather, synthetic, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size - Shaft height: 4.25”