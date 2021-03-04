Blondo

Serene Slippers

$50.00

View the size chart Blondo® Serene fetaure waterproof leather or suede upper with AquaProtect® sealed seams to help keep your feet dry and comfy through rain or shine. Available in four color options. Leather upper. Faux fur lining. Man-made insole and outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!