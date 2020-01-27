Oribe

Serene Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo

Do away with dandruff. This gentle treatment cleanser, formulated with salicylic acid, relieves and prevents dandruff while soothing dry, itchy, irritated scalp. The result: healthy, hydrated hair with no trace of flakes. Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts) defends hair from oxidative stress, photo-aging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements.