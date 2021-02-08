The Company Store

Serene Foam Hypoallergenic Contour Pillow

Hypoallergenic foam contour pillow Serene™ Foam polyurethane foam pillow relieves pressure more effectively than other foams to prevent tossing and turning Contoured design provides excellent support for head, neck, and shoulders, improving alignment while you sleep Active Air Technology™ features billions of microscopic air capsules to increase airflow and release heat for a comfortable night’s sleep Active Air Technology™ increases the level of support without compromising comfort Not temperature sensitive, so heat dissipates quickly, keeping you cool and dry Machine washable, double-knit chevron 100% polyester cover allows greater airflow Foam is 100% polyester Firmness: Medium to Firm Also available in Side Sleeper and Traditional pillows, sold separately Foam is made in the USA; cover is imported Light-years beyond your average foam. Enhanced with Active Air Technology™, this state-of-the-art foam pillow gently cradles your head while billions of microscopic air capsules increase airflow and dissipate heat for a cool, restful night’s sleep. Showcasing a contoured design to adapt to your head, neck and shoulders, Serene™ Foam is designed to reduce strain and provide the gentle alignment you need more effectively than other foam pillows. And because it’s hypoallergenic, it is an excellent choice for those with sensitivities to down. Wrapped in a machine washable, double-knit polyester cover for easy care.