Catbird
Serena The Swan Ring
C$8900.00
At Catbird
From our debut line of engagement rings, The Swans are elegantly modern, instant heirloom engagement rings with classic lines and proportions. Each ring couples flawlessly with a multitude of wedding bands—shape shifting in mood and era depending upon the pairing. Made to last a lifetime, the collection is set and hand-finished in our Williamsburg, Brooklyn studio by our expert team of in-house jewelers. See "Details" for item specifics (carat weight, metal, etc).