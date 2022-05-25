Ser Paraíso

Aura Affirmation Card Deck

For our Hometown Heroes Collective, we team up with Nest to celebrate makers nationwide with all kinds of business-boosting support. Part of the class of 2022, Pana Li is a designer/DJ/spiritual empowerment expert splitting time between Brooklyn and Mexico City. Eco-consciously printed in the USA, this colorful card deck features 53 mood-lifting affirmations. 2 3/4"W x 4 3/4"L x 1"D. Made in the USA. N3227