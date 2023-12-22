Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Vince Camuto

Sequinned Pencil Skirt

$119.00
At Macy's
Swathed in shimmering sequins, Vince Camuto's sparkling and sleek pencil skirt makes a bold, contemporary statement of glamour.
Featured in 1 story
The Modern Way To Wear A Pencil Skirt
by Georgia Murray