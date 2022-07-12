Oseree

Sequined Triangle Bikini Set

$300.00 $209.00

Product Details Back and side tie closures. Fabric: 100% polyester Lining: 85% polymide, 15% elastane Hand wash Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size S PLEASE NOTE: Avoid contact with suntan lotions, fake tanning products, oils, rough surfaces, high temperature pools and spas treated with harsh chemicals. Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.