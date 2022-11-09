H&M

Cashmere-blend Turtleneck

$74.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Details messages.garmentLength Regular length messages.sleeveLength Extra-long sleeve messages.neckLineStyle Turtleneck Composition Wool 90%, Cashmere 10% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed Medium iron Dry flat Use mild detergent Hand wash cold Can be dry cleaned Machine washable in wool program Material keyFibreType subFibres Description Black Solid-color Imported Yes Nice to know Premium Selection Art. No. 1013564004