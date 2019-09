Ganni

Sequined Midi Dress

$615.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Embrace disco-ball dressing for the incoming party season with this sequined midi dress from Ganni. The shimmering silver-toned style works a relaxed silhouette and full skirt, tempered with a precise collared neckline and an adjustable zipped placket. Slip yours on with a pair of boots in a neutral shade to let it take center stage.