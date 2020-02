Ganni

Sequined Crepe Midi Dress

$620.00 $248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

- Fits true to size, take your normal size - Designed to be slightly fitted at the bust and waist, loose at the hip - Mid-weight, heavily embellished, non-stretchy fabric - Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a DK 34