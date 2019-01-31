Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Milly
Sequin Velvet Turtleneck Dress
$276.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Milly
Sequin Velvet Turtleneck Dress. Crafted in sequined velvet. Long sleeve fitted dress. , Long sleeve, Turtleneck, Waist (size 4):27", Length from shoulder (size 4): 36", Invisible zipper closure, 100%Polyester , Made With Love In NYC
Featured in 1 story
Turtleneck Dresses To Keep You Warm & Looking Cute
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS CURVE
Asos Design Curve Velvet Midi
£38.00
from
ASOS
Genuine People
Long Sleeved Silk Dress
$295.00
from
Genuine People
Tfnc
Plus Size Sequin Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress
$119.00
$83.00
from
ASOS
Warehouse London
Pleated Sequin Midi Dress
$176.00
from
Warehouse London
Milly
Poplin Top
$350.00
$53.00
from
Rent The Runway
Milly
Long Sleeve Ruffle Edge Wrap Dress
$449.69
$250.37
from
Amazon
Milly
Riley Dress
$365.00
from
Shopbop
Milly
Esme One-sleeve Italian Cady Sheath Dress
$495.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
