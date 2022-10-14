Mare Mare x Anthropologie

Sequin Train Maxi Skirt

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4120657990020; Color Code: 007 Exclusively at Anthropologie Polyurethane, polyester; polyester lining Side-zip styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: 40.5"L Petite: 37.75"L Plus: 43"L Model Notes Mare Mare Established in Costa Rica, developed in Italy and designed in Miami, Mare Mare is a truly global brand - and, considering its series of luxurious locales, you can understand why the brand's named after the sea. Have a look at the label's range of puff-sleeved blouses, fluttering dresses and pinstriped playsuits, and we reckon you'll be booking a beachside trip ASAP (any excuse, right?).