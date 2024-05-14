Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
ASOS DESIGN
Sequin Slouchy Trouser In Ruby
£60.00
£24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Straight Fit Striped Trousers
BUY
£35.99
Zara
Alexa Chung
Pink Striped Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£165.00
Hardly Ever Worn It
& Other Stories
Relaxed Belted Trousers
BUY
£87.00
& Other Stories
Twisted Wunder
Clare Black Velvet Sequin Star Trouser
BUY
£47.20
£59.00
Simply Be
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Butterfly Cutwork Sweetheart Neck Mini Dress
BUY
£16.50
£46.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Sweetheart Neckline Structured Mini Dress
BUY
£60.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Sequin Slouchy Trouser In Ruby
BUY
£24.00
£60.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Heart Crossbody Bag In Red
BUY
£24.00
ASOS
More from Pants
Zara
Straight Fit Striped Trousers
BUY
£35.99
Zara
Alexa Chung
Pink Striped Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£165.00
Hardly Ever Worn It
& Other Stories
Relaxed Belted Trousers
BUY
£87.00
& Other Stories
Twisted Wunder
Clare Black Velvet Sequin Star Trouser
BUY
£47.20
£59.00
Simply Be
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted