Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Madewell x Aimee Song
Sequin Slip Maxi Dress
$220.00
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
endless rose
Floral Embroidered Midi Dress
BUY
$130.00
Macy's
Know One Cares
Satin Midi Slipdress
BUY
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Lulus
Sage Green Satin Jacquard Midi Slip Dress
BUY
$69.00
$74.00
Lulus
Dôen
Calsi Dress
BUY
$398.00
Dôen
More from Madewell x Aimee Song
Madewell x Aimee Song
Studded Freshwater Pearl Statement Drop Earrings
BUY
$36.00
Madewell
Madewell x Aimee Song
Slim Tapered Pants In Faux Leather
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell x Aimee Song
Ribbed Shimmer Tube Top
BUY
$78.00
Madewell
Madewell x Aimee Song
High-waist Flared Sweater Pants
BUY
$138.00
Madewell
More from Dresses
Amy Lynn
Alexa Light Pink Puffball Dress
BUY
$128.00
Amy Lynn
Whistles
Mila Textured Dress
BUY
$239.25
$319.00
Whistles
Topshop
Crushed Bias Maxi Slip
BUY
$70.50
$94.00
ASOS
Jigsaw
Ruched Jersey Dress
BUY
$210.00
Jigsaw
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted