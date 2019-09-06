Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Zara
Sequin Pencil Skirt
$89.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Skirt with tonal sequin appliqué. Back vent. Back zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£115.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£115.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Mid-heel Strappy Leather Sandals
£55.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Mid-heel Strappy Leather Sandals
£55.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£115.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£115.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted