Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Express
Sequin Multi-stripe Cami
$39.00
$23.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Express
Add a little sparkle to your close with this multi-strap sequined cami finished with smooth, silky lining.
Featured in 1 story
Sequin Tops Perfect For Any Winter Party
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
1 STATE
Marled Racerback Tank
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
H&M
Airy Tank Top
$9.94
from
H&M
BUY
Isolda
Printed Cotton Bustier Top
$352.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Rachel Comey
Wickett Top
$276.00
from
OTTE New York
BUY
More from Express
Express
High Waisted Eco-friendly Button Fly Bell Flare Jeans
$88.00
$44.00
from
Express
BUY
Express
High Waisted White Bell Flare Jeans
$79.90
$39.95
from
Express
BUY
Express
High Waisted Clean Front Pencil Skirt
$69.90
$41.94
from
Express
BUY
Express
Ribbed Button Front Midi Dress
$49.00
$29.94
from
Express
BUY
More from Tops
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew (comes In 10 Colors)
$100.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted