& Other Stories

Sequin Mini Wrap Dress

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Mini length wrap dress covered in lustrous sequins with a plunging v-neck, detailed with voluminous sleeves and a pencil silhouette. Open slit back Back zipper closure Length of dress: 103cm / 40.6" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Model height: 178cm / 5’9”