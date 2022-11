Eloquii

Sequin Maxi Dress With Slit

$159.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Snug fit Fully lined Halter neckline Center back zipper closure Tall leg slit Hits at the ankle Stretch sequin fabric 100% Polyester Care: Turn garment inside out, machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. Import Item# 1228418