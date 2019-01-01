Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ALEXACHUNG
Sequin Maxi Dress
$1660.00
$996.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ALEXACHUNG
Dazzle party-goers and members of the general public alike in this floor skimming, sequined frock which exudes Studio 54 splendour and is sure to inspire the wearer to be their most hedonistic self, only if for a night.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Sequinned Dress
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Frock and Frill
Double Tiered Dress With Sequin Embellishment
$159.96
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Front Row Shop
Dress In Silver Dress
$55.00
from
Front Row Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Ecote
Ella Sequin Mini Dress
$119.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from ALEXACHUNG
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Denim Overalls
£355.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Hooded Belted Coated Cotton-blend Raincoat
£435.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Straight-leg Denim Jumpsuit
$615.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Blackpool Silky Scarf
£125.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted