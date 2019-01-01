Search
ALEXACHUNG

Sequin Maxi Dress

$1660.00$996.00
At ALEXACHUNG
Dazzle party-goers and members of the general public alike in this floor skimming, sequined frock which exudes Studio 54 splendour and is sure to inspire the wearer to be their most hedonistic self, only if for a night.
