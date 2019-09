Attico

Sequin Leopard Print Phone Sleeve

$256.50 $179.55

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

From the Saks IT LIST. ANIMAL INSTINCTS. See spots everywhere. Wild prints like leopard pair back to everything. Stunning sequins form classic leopard accents on drawstring bag. Crossbody strap, 6" to 22" drop. Top drawstring closure. 4"W x 6.75"H. Viscose/acetate. Imported.