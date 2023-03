& Other Stories

Sequin Halterneck Jumpsuit

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Halterneck jumpsuit with buttoned mock neck featuring an all over sequin finish with kick flare and open back. Duo button neck closure Duo piped slanted pockets Invisible side zipper closure Length of inseam: 79cm / 31.1" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4)