Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Topshop

Sequin Halter Neck Mini Dress

$68.00
At Topshop
You can never have too many sequins. Shine on your night out with this halter neck mini dress with adjustable straps. Grab your go-to footwear and best girls and look wonderful on the dance floor. 94% Polyester, 6% Elastane. Dry clean only.
Featured in 1 story
We Unpacked Every Wedding Dress Code
by Emily Ruane