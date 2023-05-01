United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
NA-KD
Sequin Fringes Midi Dress
$64.95$38.97
At NA-KD
Sequin Fringes Midi Dress Size and fit Product runs small, we recommend going one size up This mini dress features fringe details in sequin, thin, crossed adjustable shoulder straps and a fabric lining. This mini dress comes in silver-colored. Composition: Decoration: 100% Polyethylene. Shell: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Care instructions: Wash with similar colours Line dry Hand wash Article number: 1017-002042-0008