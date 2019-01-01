Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Ashish x Warehouse
Sequin Fringe High Neck Top
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Warehouse
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Blouse
$58.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Square-neck Tank Top
$39.50
$29.99
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
V-neck Bodysuit
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Nadia Aboulhosn X boohooPLUS
Off The Shoulder Crop Top
$16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
More from Ashish x Warehouse
DETAILS
Ashish x Warehouse
Ashish Sequin Bandeau Dress
£65.00
£35.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish x Warehouse
Ashish Sequin Funnel Neck Top
£49.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish x Warehouse
Sequin Bandeau Dress
£65.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish x Warehouse
Sequin Catsuit
£120.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted