Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Masks and Face Coverings
Ellie Mae
Sequin Face Mask
C$30.00
C$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ellie Mae
Reusable, non-medical sequin face masks lined with ultra-soft cotton.
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Airism Mask (3 Pack)
BUY
C$14.90
Uniqlo
All in Motion
Contour Curvy High-rise Straight Leg Pants With Power W
BUY
$28.00
Target
ban.do
Face Mask 3 Pack - Optimism/daisies/pink Super Bloom
BUY
$8.97
$19.95
ban.do
Madewell
Three-pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
BUY
£15.00
£24.00
Madewell
More from Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae
Sophie Scrunchie
BUY
C$20.00
Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae
Cotton Face Mask
BUY
C$20.00
Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae
Gibson Coat
BUY
C$680.00
Ellie Mae
More from Masks and Face Coverings
Uniqlo
Airism Mask (3 Pack)
BUY
C$14.90
Uniqlo
Ellie Mae
Sequin Face Mask
BUY
C$10.00
C$30.00
Ellie Mae
All in Motion
Contour Curvy High-rise Straight Leg Pants With Power W
BUY
$28.00
Target
ban.do
Face Mask 3 Pack - Optimism/daisies/pink Super Bloom
BUY
$8.97
$19.95
ban.do
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted