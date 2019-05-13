Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Aidan Mattox

Sequin Embroidered Gown

$495.00
At Farfetch
Blush pink and silver sequin embroidered gown from Aidan Mattox featuring a sleeveless design, a v-neck, an empire line silhouette, a flared skirt, a long length, a side slit, sequin embroidery, a back zip fastening and a full lining.
Featured in 1 story
Black-Tie Dresses For Every Budget
by Emily Ruane