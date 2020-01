Yves Saint Laurent

Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At YSL

Bring excitement to the eyes with YSL’s Sequin Crush Monos, single pan eyeshadows designed to draw attention to the eyes with bold, high-impact color. These versatile eyeshadow shades can be used individually to create monochromatic eye looks, or in combination with two or more shades to create depth and highlight. This crease-proof formula is soft and concentrated with intense pigments that apply flawlessly with one swipe.