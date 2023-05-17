Karen Millen

Sequin Blazer Woven Mini Dress

$342.00 $1544154.00

Style Notes This blazer dress combines traditional tailoring with the retro-aesthetic of silver sequins. A cut-out back detail and plunging neckline add a sultry touch to this piece, while glistening sequins add a playful element. Notched lapels Cut-out back Plunge neckline Flap pockets Details & Care 100% polyester. Gentle machine wash at 30 with similar colours. Model Height 5''10 - Model wears a UK 8/US Size 6. Centre back length of a 10: 90cm