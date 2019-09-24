Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Sephora Collection

Sephora Pro Editorial Palette

$20.00
At Sephora
A deluxe eyeshadow palette with 28 editorial color story shades, complete with a how-to tutorial pamphlet written by the Sephora PRO Artists.
Featured in 1 story
The Products Sephora Employees Wear At Coachella
by Lexy Lebsack