Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Decked Out! Hair Accessories Set
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Satin Scrunchie With Bow
$19.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
VEDA
Leather Scrunchies
£22.99
from
VEDA
BUY
More from Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection
Hot Line Brush Tip Liquid Liner
$14.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Mask Stick
C$11.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Texturizing Spray
C$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Sonic Clean Brush Cleaner
C$53.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
HoRim
Knotted Headband (6-pack)
$11.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Scunci
Scunci Plastic Headbands
$4.99
$1.62
from
Amazon
BUY
Magicfly
Satin Knotted Headband
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Yean
Gold Leaf Headband
$12.66
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted