Sensuelle Trinitii 3-in-1 Suction Vibe In Electric Blue

Product Description Just to be clear about one thing before we get into the many, many pleasurable features of Trinitii, we want to state that vibration is amazing! It's the go-to for many clitoris-owners craving practically guaranteed climax, and this totally unique pleasure tool from Nü Sensuelle isn't overlooking that fact. At all. Aside from 15 incredible rhythms of throbbing vibration, it includes another seven modes of targeted pulsing suction AND 4 speeds of tongue flickering. Yes, this toy's got a tongue! Let's start with vibration, shall we? Trinitii's entire shape pulses and throbs at those 15 rhythms we mentioned above, but stimulation centers in a creative tip. Fully surrounding your or your partner's sweetest of spots, the soft silicone gently cups the clit in question. The bottom button on a simple interface activates and varies vibration. Switch on seven dreamy modes of thrilling suction with Trinitii's middle button, and set the sexy little tongue to tirelessly lapping with another dedicated button. All functions are controlled separately, so you'll be able to curate the perfect orgasm. Enjoy vibration, suction or licking solo, or make the most of the trifecta and pair them up! USB rechargeable, the Trinitii 3-in-1 Suction Stimulator powers up using the included cord and any free USB port. In ultra hygienic and hypoallergenic silicone, Trinitii is body safe and extra easy to clean. Wash well before and after use with some warm soapy water, or use a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with any favorite water based lube - please avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone toys. Not rated for use in water. SKU: NU-002712 | UPC: 9342851002712 | MPN: BT-W65EBL (74)