Maple Holistics

Sensual Massage Oil

$9.95

100% natural sensual massage oil women and men with relaxing pure lavender pure jojoba and almond oil with Vitamin E. Formulated with perfect balance of carrier oils for balanced absorbency (absorption rate not too fast not too slow) which is non-staining easy to apply and a naturally therapeutic body moisturizer skin and muscle lubricant. Rich in aromatic compounds which denote sensuality the natural properties of Bulgarian Lavender Essential Oil synergizes with Jojoba and Almond to create a sensual and intimate massage oil blend that exhilarates passion sex and improves massage ability. Together the oil blend promotes deep tissue softness while providing natural slip and the perfect absorbency without greasy residue buildup. Contains only 100% pure therapeutic-grade oils – free of any additives! Silicone free paraben free preservative free and contains no ingredients which contribute to greasiness and staining. Hypoallergenic for sensitive skin and great for men and women alike. Perfect for at-home massage therapy or as a couples gift set. Made in a state-of-the-art facility in the USA which exceeds all GMP standards. Therapeutic pure and sensational Honeydew Products relaxing Sensual Massage Oil is assured to exceed expectations in quality and effectiveness - 100% money-back guaranteed!