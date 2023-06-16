simplehuman

Sensor Mirror Compact

C$130.00

simplehuman

Our sensor mirror compact gives you the confidence of tru-lux lighting on-the-go! The tru-lux light system simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation, so you'll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. The 3x magnification gives you a hyper-clear view of every detail. Sensor turns light on automatically when taken out of the smart pouch, and turns it off when put back in. Three light settings at 650 lux, 300 lux and 110 lux let you choose your preferred brightness level. A fold-out ring handle is secure and comfortable in your hand, or can be used as a stand for hands-free viewing. It recharges with a standard USB port (cable included), and one charge lasts up to 1 week with typical daily usage. For a more stylish look, our available accessory cases keep your sensor mirror compact safe and secure while allowing you to accessorize fashionably — match your style with various color options.