Rienar

Sensor Led Mushroom Dream Bed Lamp

$12.99 $5.97

Buy Now Review It

Hottest Film as a creative source. Mushrooms, leaves, grass and flower: like real ones. The 3 cute mushrooms will light up with 3 colors: blue, yellow and white. Warm, soft and romantic lights glitter in darkness; leave the lights on for you and the ones you cared. Enjoy the art of flower arrangement: 5 leaves and a flower can be inserted to the grass as you like. LED technology applied. Light brightness will change automatically according to light source brightness: the darker the light source, the brighter the lights. Extremely low power consumption (ONLY 0.5W). Pot made from ceramic imitation: smooth, glossy, lightweight and shatter-resistant. Ideal desk lamp, decoration light, night light, bedside lamp, gift..