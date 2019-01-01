Dove

Sensitive Skin Body Wash - 22oz

$5.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Those of us with sensitive skin know all too well that it needs special care - and how much of a relief it is when we find a body wash that provides that. That's because the formula has mild cleansers and NutriumMoisture to help maintain skin's natural moisture and deposits skin natural ingredients. Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash helps to maintain your skin's natural moisture as you wash, and leaves you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower. Dove doesn't leave skin stripped of nutrients after washing. That's because the formula has mild cleansers, to help your skin retain nutrients as you shower, as well as Dove NutriumMoisture, which replenishes any nutrients that are lost. This Dove body wash helps to maintain your skin's moisture barrier as you wash and leaves you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower. Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash is hypoallergenic as well: it's our best body wash for skin that is sensitive. For best results, squeeze your Dove body wash onto a shower puff or your hands and smooth the lather over your skin, enjoying the fresh fragrance. Rinse away with warm water and enjoy soft, clean skin. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look - helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.