Dove

Sensitive Skin Body Wash

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

All skin deserves gentleness, which is why Dove is made with 100% gentle cleansers, is sulfate free, and #1 dermatologist recommended. Those of us with sensitive skin know all too well that it needs special care - and how much of a relief it is when we find a body wash that provides that. A good sensitive skin body wash is designed with the needs of delicate skin in mind. And we know one that fits the bill: Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash, a dermatologist-recommended, hypoallergenic body wash that looks after sensitive skin while still providing the rich lather that we all love.Dove doesn't leave skin stripped of nutrients after washing. That's because the formula has mild cleansers, to help your skin retain nutrients as you shower, as well as NutriumMoisture, which replenishes any nutrients that are lost. It helps to maintain your skin's moisture barrier as you wash, and leaves you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower. Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash is hypoallergenic: it's our best body wash for sensitive skin. For best results, squeeze your Dove body wash onto a shower puff or your hands and smooth the lather over your skin, enjoying the fresh fragrance. Rinse away with warm water and enjoy soft, clean skin. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look - helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.