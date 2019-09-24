Dove

Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar 4 Oz., 10 Bar Count

$10.88

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar brings you classic Dove cleansers and moisturizing cream in an unscented, hypoallergenic bar thats gentle enough for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested and suitable for daily use, it can be used on your body and hands, and is great as gentle face cleanser. Good sensitive skin care depends on having a cleanser that truly cares for your skin and wont dry it out like ordinary soap can. Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar gives you a truly mild cleansing that leaves sensitive skin feeling soft and smooth. It's not a soap its a beauty bar. Washing with regular soap can cause skin to feel dry, tight. What makes Dove different? Its the combination of gentle cleansers and moisturizing ingredients help to nourish skin and are proven to be more gentle and mild than ordinary soap. For best results, rub your Dove Sensitive Skin bar between your hands and spread the rich, creamy lather over your body before rinsing away with warm water and enjoying your soft, smooth, clean skin. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look - helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.