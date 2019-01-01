Olay

Sensitive Makeup Remover Wipes

$9.49

Introducing Olay Sensitive — a dermatologically tested skin care line developed to calm dry, stressed skin. Olay Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes, inspired by Hungarian Water Essence, are soap-free, so it’s gentle on skin and suitable to use as an eye makeup remover. These soothing face wipes cleanse away daily makeup & buildup and fortify skin’s surface by drenching skin in hydration — with no greasy residue left behind. Inspired by Hungarian Water Essence, this sensitive skin facial cleanser is infused with essences of aloe, cucumber and tea extracts, which work with Olay’s gentle skin formula to calm dry, stressed skin. So enjoy a calming clean with Olay Sensitive.