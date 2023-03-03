Veet

Sensitive Hair Remover Gel Cream

$8.97

Buy Now Review It

[EFFECTIVE HAIR REMOVAL]: Veet hair removal cream effectively removes even stubborn hair from legs and body gently in just few minutes without causing any messiness [BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN]: It is best suited for sensitive skin as it is enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E that helps moisturize and soothe your skin [DELIGHTFUL FRAGRANCE]: Hair removal cream scented with the perfect fragrance of vanilla and passion fruit for a satisfying and indulging experience [EASY TO USE]: Hair removal cream comes in a pump-style bottle for easy dispensing, simple to apply and remove without any danger of nicks or bumps [DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED] : Tested hair removal cream especially for sensitive skin, designed to use for legs, arms, underarms and bikini hair removal Now live more spontaneous moments with Veet Hair Remover Cream that removes even stubborn hair in just few minutes. Enriched with active ingredients such as Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, this hair removal cream for women moisturizes, leaving your skin feeling smooth and soft. The sensitive hair removal cream comes with delightful fragrance of Vanilla and Passion Fruit for a satisfying and breathtaking experience. This aloe vera hair removal cream is dermatologically tested and can be used for legs, arms, underarms and bikini hair removal. The results of Veet may last up to twice as long as shaving. It comes in a pump bottle with a spatula for easy dispensing, applying and removal. Suitable for: Creams can be used by everyone, including pregnant women. Teenagers under 16 are supposed to be supervised by an adult when using any depilatory method. Caution: Before every use, test your skin by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area as skin is a sensitive part of the body. If after 24 hours, there is no adverse reaction, continue to use. Veet cream is not suitable for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples. Read pack for full instructions before use. Do not exceed 10 minutes total application time.