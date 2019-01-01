Olay

Sensitive Fragrance-free Facial Cleanser

$9.49

Buy Now Review It

At Olay

Introducing Olay Sensitive — a dermatologically tested skin care line developed to calm dry, stressed skin. Olay Sensitive Calming Liquid Fragrance-Free Facial Cleanser is soap-free and dye-free, so it’s gentle on skin. This feather-light, fragrance-free face wash rinses away toxins and drenches skin in hydration. Thanks to Olay’s cleansing formula, inspired by skin, it lifts away dirt with non-stripping cleansers and acts as a sensitive skin makeup remover. Thanks to ingredients naturally derived from sunflowers and other plants, Olay Sensitive helps fight dry skin at the source and lets you enjoy a calming clean.